‘Twiddle muff’ WI team thanked for support

Members of Felpham Evening WI were presented with a certificate by St Richard’s Hospital.

Sheila Partridge, along with other members of Felpham Evening WI, were given the certificate to thank them for their continued support of the dementia unit at the Chichester hospital.

Al Menzies, president of Felpham Evening WI, said: “WI members have produced twiddle muffs and fiddle mats as part of their community initiative over the last two years. Ros Kyle, who celebrated her 90th birthday recently, is chief knitter of muffs. Sheila makes and decorates the mats, and coordinates the members who add the ‘twiddles’.”