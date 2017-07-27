Two vehicles causing A27 delays at Fishbourne

Have your say

Two vehicles which appear to have broken down are causing delays near the Fishbourne Roundabout this morning, Thursday, July 27.

An ambulance has stopped west of the roundabout in the inside lane of the eastbound approach, while a black van is currently stationed on the inside lane of the roundabout itself.

Congestion around the bypass is said to be quieter than usual because of school holidays.

