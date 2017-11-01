Ugly building site left at unfinished Hambrook development

They were promised an orchard, nice open green space and allotments – but instead have been left staring at an ugly building site.

People who bought new homes at Pynham Crescent, Hambrook, for between £485,000 and £1m say they’ve been left in the dark since the developer, Mildren Homes, went into administration on July 3.

Tony Hudson said: “My wife and I were the first house to move in in September last year. It’s a lovely small development of only 30 houses which is why it’s so sad it’s not finished.

“This is supposed to be allotments and this a nice orchard but as you can see it’s a building site,” said Tony, pointing to the large, caged off area full of skips, bricks, debris and weeds.

Quantuma, which was appointed administrator for Mildren Homes, said the unfinished access road and commons areas will be completed, but has not given a date.

“I’ve called and left messages and emailed Quantuma but never had a response,” Tony said. “The value of our properties falls as they wrangle over whose responsibility it is.”

John Kavanagh’s flat looks directly out at the derelict land. He said: “I’m surprised it’s been left like this to be honest, it’s a right mess.

“None of the paths have been finished either, it’s an accident waiting to happen.”

Residents say they’ve had to cut the grass and sweep paths themselves despite paying a £240 management fee.

Resident Chris Ott was Mildren’s head of development before he was made redundant.

He said: “There was money to finish off the houses to mitigate their losses but no money to complete the amenities we were all promised – it stinks.”

Andrew Watling from advisory firm Quantuma said: “We have confirmed that the road and common areas will be completed and the selling agents are fully aware of this.

“The administrators are continuing discussions with the secured creditor regarding the completion of any outstanding works and have had discussions with the parish council about the eventual handover of the land.

“The administrators are happy to discuss any concerns with the residents direct on 023 8033 6464.”