The A259 is now clear following this morning’s car fire close to the Bognor Road Roundabout.

The car, reportedly a Porsche Cayenne, was alight in the westbound carriageway close to India Gate in Merston.

Porsche fire A259. Pictures by Mat Wye

The A259 was partially closed but traffic is now moving freely.

Police were at the scene and have been contacted for a statement.