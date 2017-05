The A27 Chichester Bypass has been cleared following a previous collision between a car, van and a lorry.

The incident happened on the roundabout at the A286 Stockbridge Road.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 3.30pm on Thursday (May 25) following a collision at the Stockbridge Roundabout on the A27 in Chichester between a lorry and a car.

“No one was injured and the road was cleared just before 4pm.”

Delays may remain.