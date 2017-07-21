UPDATE: Arrest after A27 collision and injury

Have your say

A man has been arrested following a collision between a van and a motorbike on the A27 in Chichester.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A man was arrested after a van was in collision with a motorcycle in Chichester.

“A red Berlingo van was in collision with a motorcycle at 2.40pm.

“The van made off from the scene, but was located shortly afterwards in Elizabeth Road.

“A 42-year-old man from Tangmere was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a road accident, using a motor vehicle without third party insurance and aggravated vehicle taking (initial taker) and injury caused by accident.

“He remained in custody on Friday afternoon.”

The incident is still causing significant delays in the surrounding area.