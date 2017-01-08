UPDATE: CCTV shows missing Ford teen arrived in London

Police have established that a missing teen from Ford travelled to Victoria by train and say it is ‘possible’ he was travelling to Heathrow in the hope of going to Japan or Greece.

Dean Milburn, 14, has been missing since Friday evening (January 6) and was last seen getting on a train at Ford railway station just before 5.45pm, police said.

He had left his address to make a pre-arranged visit to family in Crawley, police said.

However he did not get off at Crawley and it has now been established that he travelled on to Victoria, arriving on Platform 18 at 7.28pm, according to police.

Police said enquiries are being made with Network Rail to see if there were any sightings of him at Victoria.

He is described by police as white, 5ft 6ins, and slim, with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing dark jeans, black trainers, and a navy blue or black coat under a black raincoat, police said.

Dean has a pass enabling him to travel on the rail system, because a member of his family is a railway employee, police said.

However, he did not have a mobile phone and is not believed to have any bag or other belongings, cash or other access to money, said police.

Chief Inspector Chris Ball of Sussex Police said; “Although there is no current evidence that Dean has come to any harm, and he enjoys travelling by train, we are increasingly concerned because this disappearance is out of character and he is vulnerable, with some learning difficulties.

“He had recently spoken of an interest in learning Greek but also of visiting Japan, and it is possible that he night have travelled to Heathrow to pursue that idea.

“But he may equally be somewhere in London or may have got back on the railway network to continue travelling.

“If you have seen Dean at Victoria or elsewhere from Friday evening onwards, please contact us via 101 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1336 of 06/01.”

