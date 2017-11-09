UPDATE: Chichester public toilets to remain closed until next week

Public toilets in Chichester city centre are due to remain closed until next week after a problem with the sewer was reported.

On Thursday afternoon Chichester District Council explained that Northgate toilets are closed with a specialist team due to be on-site tomorrow morning.

In a tweet the council said: “Northgate toilets currently closed: we’re investigating a problem with the sewer. A specialist team will be there tomorrow morning. We apologise for this, please bear with us. We’ll update you once we know more.

“Find alternative toilets www.chichester.gov.uk/publictoilets”

But the council explained that engineers are unable to resolve the issue today (Friday) so the toilets will be closed until the early part of next week.