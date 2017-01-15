UPDATE: ‘Controlled explosion’ carried out in Hassocks

Police have confirmed a ‘controlled explosion’ was carried out by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal last night, and residents were allowed to return to their homes in Belmont Close, Hassocks.

It follows police evacuating the area after finding a ‘suspicious device’ in a property at around 9.30am yesterday, a police statement revealed.

Man arrested on charges of making explosives at Belmont Lane Hassocks West Sussex -Bomb squad- snr police and scene of crimes, locals evacuated.

Detective Superintendent Carwyn Hughes said: “I would like to thank the residents for their patience while we made the area safe.”

Police added that a 50-year-old man remains in custody having been arrested on suspicion of of making an explosive substance and the investigation continues.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

Hassocks 'controlled explosion' pic: Eddie Mitchell

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.