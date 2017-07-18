UPDATE: Driver, 87, dies after car collides with wall in Chichester

Police have confirmed that the driver of a car, which collided with a wall in Westhamptnett road yesterday, sadly died at the scene.
Police and an ambulance were called to the Sainsbury’s in Westhampnett Road, Chichester, at 1.42pm yesterday (Monday, July 17).
A blue Toyota Yaris had left the road and collided with a wall, police confirmed.
A spokesperson said: “No other vehicle was involved and it appeared that the driver, an 87-year-old woman from Chichester, may have suffered a medical episode.
“Sadly she was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Further investigations are taking place, confirmed police.
