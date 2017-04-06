UPDATE: Driver taken to hospital following crash on Long Furlong

A driver has been taken to hospital after two cars crashed along Long Furlong this morning (April 6).

The collision has taken place between the A24 Findon bypass and Longfurlong Lane.

Police were called at 7.45am.

Officers said the drivers of both vehicles were out of the vehicles and were shaken.

Paramedics attended and checked them both over at the scene.

Police added one was taken to hospital with chest pain.

Delays are being reported in both directions.

Slow traffic has also been reported on the A24 London Road near Washington.

