UPDATE: Fire crews attend to two Bognor arson attacks

Firefighters were called to two deliberate fires in the early hours of this morning, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Crews were called just before 2am to Aldwick Cricket Club in Hook Lane which was left ‘100 per cent damaged’ by a blaze.

While at 3.15am crews attended to a fire at the kiosk near Hotham Park’s boating lake.

There were no injuries reported, a spokesman confirmed.

People have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness about the incidents.

Among those posting about the cricket club was Ryan Maskell who wrote: “Absolutely disgusting, this is the club where most of us learnt the game and to see it like this is awful.”

While Aldwick Cricket Club posted: “Not the news we wanted to wake up to this morning.”

It added: “Huge thanks to @WestSussexFire for their assistance this morning. Almost everything destroyed but adjoining buildings saved. #wewillsurvive.”

Bognor Regis Cricket Club also expressed its condolences on Twitter.

It wrote: “We are very sad to hear the news of @AldwickCC pavilion fire today. Such an upsetting sight. Our thoughts & best wishes to @AldwickCC.”

Police have confirmed that the incidents ‘are not currently being linked’.

In regards to the cricket club, anyone with information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 54 of 30/01.

Anyone with information on the The Hotham Park fire should use the same contact details and quote 87 of 30/01.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BognorRegisObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BogObserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.