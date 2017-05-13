UPDATE: Fontwell road cleared following car and lorry collision

A Fontwell road has been cleared followed an earlier accident involving a car and a lorry.
The A27 Arundel Road had been partially blocked with slow traffic in both directions.
Travel reports indicate the road has now been cleared of traffic.
A Fontwell road has been cleared followed an earlier accident involving a car and a lorry.
The A27 Arundel Road had been partially blocked with slow traffic in both directions.
Travel reports indicate the road has now been cleared of traffic.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Chichester Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.