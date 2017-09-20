UPDATE: Huge straw bale fire in East Dean

A major blaze that has destroyed 100 tonnes of straw in East Dean has been left to smolder, West Sussex Fire and Rescue have confirmed.

Crews from Midhurst, East Wittering and two crews from Chichester joined the efforts to control the huge blaze after it broke out at around 5pm yesterday evening (September 19).

Firefighters tackled a straw bale fire in East Dean on Tuesday, September 19. Photo by Nadine Duty

A fire and rescue service spokesman confirmed crews left the incident at 2.36am this morning after the burning was under control and no longer a risk to safety.

The incident has been left with the farmer, who owns the land, but nobody is believed to have been injured during the blaze, the spokesman added.

Pictures show the fire engulfing the entire 30m by 20m stack of straw bales.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The straw bales before the fire. Photo by Nadine Duty