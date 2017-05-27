UPDATE: Lidl staff hope to reopen this afternoon after roof collapse

Lidl’s Bognor Regis branch has been closed today after its roof collapsed overnight.

Shoppers hoping to stock up on food for the bank holiday are being turned away from the Rowan Way store.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: “Due to the heavy rain the roof collapsed overnight.

“We are currently working to resolve this issue and hopefully we will be able to open this store this afternoon.

“Customer safety is of the upmost importance, so please bear with us whilst our teams work hard to resolve this incident.”

In an update issued this afternoon, the Lidl spokesman said staff hoped to reopen the store about 3pm, though this was subject to change.