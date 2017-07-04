UPDATE: Man and woman taken to hospital after three-car collision

A man and woman were taken to hospital yesterday (July 4) after a three-car collision in Arundel.

Emergency services were called to the collision in London Road, Arundel, at around 3.30pm.

Sussex Police said the collision involved a BMW and a Mitsubishi and a man and woman had been injured and taken to hospital.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We sent an ambulance and critical care paramedic to the scene.

“Three people were reported initially – two men and a woman – and two were taken to hospital.

“A man in his 40s was taken to St Richard’s with potential pelvic injuries, while a second patient also taken to hospital.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.