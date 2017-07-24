UPDATE: Man rescued from the sea at Aldwick

Have your say

Selsey RNLI has confirmed a lifeboat was called to rescue a man from the water at Aldwick this morning.

A RNLI spokesman said the call came in at 8.26am: “It was a report of a person struggling in the water, it turned out it was off Aldwick. The coastguard helicopter was scrambled as well.

“Selsey lifeboat was on scene at 8.52am and did an emergency beach to where an ambulance was waiting.”

The RNLI spokesman added the man ‘wasn’t in a good way’ and had been in the water since 7.45am.

One ambulance and three paramedic cars attended, according to the South East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

The trust’s spokesman said: “The patient was breathing and concious but suffering from the effects of the cold.

“He was taken to St Richards Hospital.”

The lifeboat returned to its station at 9.40am.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.