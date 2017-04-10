Search

UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old found in Bognor

News. Photo: Shutterstock SUS-150807-174846001

Police have thanked everyone for their help after an appeal for information was issued relating to a missing 14-year-old.

Lilly-Rose Jay, who went missing on Sunday, was found in Bognor yesterday, police have confirmed.