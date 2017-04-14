UPDATE: Missing girl, 14, is found

A missing girl last seen in Crawley on Thursday (April 13) has now been found.

According to Sussex Police, Lilly-Rose Jay was last seen shopping in Crawley on Thursday (April 13) at 4.30pm but suddenly ran off with a friend towards Crawley railway station. They were believed to have then got on a train bound for London Victoria.

Police say Lilly-Rose, from Horley, was found safe and well in Chichester on Friday morning (14 April).

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Thank you to everyone who helped spread the message to find her.”