UPDATE: Mobility scooter was ‘hit by bus’

Police have confirmed the mobility scooter rider who fell into a Chichester road was hit by a bus.

A spokesman said the reason was ‘unknown’ as to how the male came off the pavement.

They added: “The emergency services are treating him for head injuries and we have temporarily closed the road.”

The incident, around 1pm today, is on Southgate, end of South Street. The initial report can be seen HERE.

