UPDATE: PC rescues injured swan from A27

An injured swan that blocked part of the A27 has been recused by a friendly police officer.

PC Steve Taylor noticed the swan padding along the A27 in Chichester earlier this morning.

The bird caused traffic to slow and drivers were warned to approach with caution.

PC Taylor, who works in the roads police division, said earlier: “This young swan had no idea of the havoc it caused this morning on the A27.

“It eventually got fed up with me trying to grab it and took off.”

But in an update on Twitter PC Taylor said: “Sad to say this but the swan came back and was injured this time.

“Wrapped it in my Police jacket and is now at the animal hospital.”