UPDATE: Person fainted at lights switch on

A person treated at last night’s lights switch on event was taken to hospital after fainting, according to South East Coast Ambulance service.

Packed crowds in East Street were asked to make way for the emergency vehicle after a call at 6.40pm to attend the patient near the Cross.

First aiders were already treating the person, who was lying on the ground but later sat up before being taken into the ambulance by paramedic staff.

An ambulance service spokesman said the patient was going in and out of consciousness and was taken to St Richard’s Hospital for further checks.

The incident happened when crowds were at their densest following the firework display.

A boy was also seen being treated for a head injury by St John Ambulance.

A member of St John Ambulance said an additional first aid crew had been organised this year given the size of the crowds expected.