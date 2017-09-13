UPDATE: Police investigating Bognor flat fire

Sussex Police has confirmed house-to-house enquiries are being conducted and crime scene investigation is taking place regarding a fire in Bognor Regis last night.

A spokesman said the incident, which saw emergency services called to a flat in Lyon Street just before 7pm, is being treated as suspicious.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue’s report can be seen HERE

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BognorRegisObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BogObserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.