UPDATE: Road closed after car overturns

A car has overturned and diesel has spilled onto the carriageway not far from Arundel.

The incident occurred on the A29 between Whiteways and Fontwell.

Emergency services were called to a report of an overturned car in a ditch off the A29 Slindon at 6.20am today, police say.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital to be checked over. The road was closed due to the vehicle and a spillage of diesel, according to police.

