UPDATE: Runaway horses hold up traffic on A27

Runaway horses caused traffic chaos throughout the night and into the early hours of the morning after managing to get onto the A27.

Officers from both Sussex and Hampshire Police were called to the junction of the dual carriageway near Emsworth at about 10pm.

Two horses were found running loose, forcing police to shut the road eastbound.

Officers spent two hours trying to round up the stranded animals.

They were captured at about 12am and returned to their field. The road was re-opened by 12.30am.

Police said three hours later the horses escaped again and were running free on the dual carriageway.

After another 30 minutes they were recaptured and returned to the field.

No one was injured and the road was re-opened again.

