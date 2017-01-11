UPDATED: Multi-vehicle crash causes severe delays near Gatwick

Severe delays are expected on the M23 near Gatwick Airport following an accident involving thirteen vehicles this morning (January 11).

One lane has been closed following the earlier collision, according to Surrey Police.

Congestion is expected northbound between junction nine on the M23 and on junction seven of the M25 near the airport.

Heavy traffic is also expected in Pease Pottage and surrounding roads in Crawley and Horley.

Minor injuries have been reported.

