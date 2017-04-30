Vehicle destroyed in city centre car park arson attack

A fire started in a car park in the city centre has destroyed a car.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at just after 4am this morning with reports that a car was on fire in the Priory Lane car park.

One fire engine was sent from Chichester Fire Station to put out the blaze.

The vehicle was destroyed, and the fire service left the scene at 4.20am.

A fire service spokesman said the fire is being treated as deliberate and Sussex Police have been informed.