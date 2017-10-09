VIDEO: Autumn Countryside Show at open air museum

More than 7,500 visitors enjoyed this year's Autumn Countryside Show at the Weald and Downland Open Air Museum.

Taking place on Saturday and Sunday, the show featured more than 30 heavy horses, ploughing the fields alongside vintage tractors to prepare the ground for sowing the Singleton museum's crops.

A parade of the horses around the showground ks171082-10

The popular seasonal show featured a whole host of traditional rural and craft demonstrations, including the steam-powered threshing of the wheat crop, horticultural show, fun dog show, falconry and gun dog displays, besom broom making, hurdle and spar making competitions and Sussex trug making.

The Dog and Duck Show entertained the crowds with a fun and entertaining display, in which dogs herded ducks through a series of obstacles.

Displays around the museum site included a stunning array of floral displays by the Sussex area of NAFAS, with floral installations in the museum’s rescued historic houses and around the site, plus scarecrows designed and installed by other Sussex visitor attractions.

Next year’s show will take place at the museum on October 6 and 7, 2018.