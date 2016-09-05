VIDEO: Bognor Birdman, 2016

Despite organisers admitting ‘the weather could have been better’, the weekend’s Birdman event still served up plenty of entertainment.

Highlights included the longest jump of 97 metres being achieved by Ron Freeman and impressive flying from aircraft engineer Sam Penny who won the Leonardo Da Vinci class.

Neil Cooper captured some of the daredevil jumpers in this video.

For full coverage and more pictures see this week’s Observer.

