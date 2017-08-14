VIDEO: Bognor Birdman 2017

The Cheeky Panda International Bognor Birdman served up all the usual funny and phenomenal flying action people have come to expect.

Taking place across Saturday and Sunday, entries ranged from spoof presidents to pedal-powered flying machines.

Neil Cooper captured the event, kindly sharing these images and this video with the Observer.

If you attended or took part, let us know what you thought on news@bognor.co.uk and pick up this week’s paper for more coverage.

