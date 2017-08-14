VIDEO: Chichester firefighters complete 29,029ft ladder climb

Chichester firefighters scaled the height of Mount Everest for a charity ladder climb in the city centre on Saturday.

A big crowd turned out to watch the firefighters climbing 29,029 feet at the Assembly Rooms, North Street.

They continuously climbed for six hours with all proceeds going to The Fire Fighters Charity and the Disasters Emergency Committee East Africa Appeal.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.