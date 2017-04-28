VIDEO: Cycle Chartres 2017

Riders are on their way for the 10th Cycle Chartres, organised by Chichester Harbour Rotary Club.

The group of 50 cyclists were set on their way at 10am today from outside the Assembly Rooms in North Street by Chichester mayor Peter Budge, club president Ken Holmes and the Very Rev Stephen Waine, Dean of Chichester.

Both Mr Budge and Mr Waine handed over letters to be carried to Chartres, Chichester’s twin city.

Rotarian Martin Helyer said: “We celebrate our 10th anniversary this year and we have a full complement of riders, having sold out in December.

“The event grows and improves each year. To date, more than £110,000 has been donated to a variety of charities. This year, we are raising money for Brain Tumour Research.

“It is not a cycle race, it is a very social, friendly weekend away and many good friendships are formed on the road. Generally, riders form small groups of similar ability and spend the weekend gently cycling through the French countryside.”

Cyclists will make their way to Chartres over the bank holiday weekend, helped by a team of volunteer marshals.

The busiest section of 150-mile route is from Chichester to Portsmouth but once in France, it follows quiet country lanes.

The riders will be welcomed into Chartres on Sunday with a civic reception in the City Hall.

Visit www.cycle-chartres.org for more information.