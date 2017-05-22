VIDEO: Dolphins spotted off Chichester coast

Dolphins have been spotted playfully following a boat about a mile off of Chichester’s coast line.

Colin Roberts, who lives in Worthing, said he filmed the pair of dolphins while out sailing on MV Shieldhall, an old charity run ship based in Southampton last Thursday.

Colin Roberts from Worthing spotted these dolphins off Chichester.

The calming images show a pair of dolphins coming out from the water as they follow the boat.

It is not a surprise to find dolphins swimming in these waters, however it is hoped they will return for others to get a closer look.

Have you seen dolphins around Chichester? If so let us know.

