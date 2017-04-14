VIDEO: Ferraris and Minis get popular Piazza Italia underway

Heralded as Sussex’s biggest free motoring event, Horsham’s 11th Piazza Italia got underway this morning (Good Friday) with Ferraris and Minis drawing bumper crowds.

The popular event draws large crowds from across the county and beyond to see a variety of vehicles up close.

Horsham Piazza Italia on Good Friday

Several expensive and powerful Ferraris were paraded through the Carfax to the delight of the waiting enthusiasts.

They are now parked up in the Forum before another drive through town this lunchtime and a departure finale at 3.30pm.

Then it was the turn of numerous Minis to make their way along the Carfax before lining up in the Bishopric for the day.

It’s not just the cars, though, entertaining the crowds.

There is the Italian Market with a host of goods on sale, plus dough-making classes, and street entertainers.

The fun continues tomorrow with Fiat, Classic Cars, Supercars and Porsche displays, the market and again plenty for the children.

On Easter Monday there will be more cars on show, along with the ever-popular Italian scooters on display.