VIDEO: Jockeys in race of different kind

In celebration of Hallowe'en, Goodwood Racecourse has released a chillingly-entertaining video of two jockeys in an apple-bobbing race.

Professional jump jockeys David Crosse and Jack Quinlan were at Goodwood for the Alderbrook Stakes at the Season Finale fixture, but before racing they sunk their fangs into some blood-red apples in a battle to see who could ‘bob’ the fastest.

Quinlan found a technique that proved to be decisive, grabbing all six of the apples from the water, while Cheltenham Festival-winning rider Crosse was clearly spooked by the idea of getting wet and failed to remove even one.