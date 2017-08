Police today remained at the scene of a ‘suspicious death’ in Oak Grove, Bognor Regis.

A spokesman confirmed investigations are ongoing, and an arrest has been made, after paramedics raised the alarm on Monday when a body was found at the property.

Scene of suspected murder in Oak Grove, Bognor. Pic: Eddie Mitchell

Eddie Mitchell captured this footage and images as officers continue to guard the home which has been sealed off.

