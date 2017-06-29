VIDEO: Resident asks council to reconsider ‘no objection’ decision

A concerned resident has hit out at East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Council after it submitted no objection to a planning application affecting Kimbridge Road.

The application, submitted to Chichester District Council, sought planning permission to knock down an existing house on the corner of Kimbridge Road and West Bracklesham Drive and replace it with two semi-detached houses.

Bracklesham resident Anthony Goldsmith is angry with the parish council for refusing to object against plans to demolish a house (seen in the background) at the corner of Kimbridge Road and West Bracklesham Drive. Photo by Derek Martin

East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Council was consulted before deciding to submit ‘no objection’.

Tony Goldsmith, of West Bracklesham Drive, wrote to the parish council asking for a ‘reconsideration’.

He said: “Allowing this application to go through in its present form will impact extremely badly, not only on those who live close by, on West Bracklesham Drive and Kimbridge Road, but on all the many hundreds of surfers, picnickers, dog walkers, fishermen etc. who travel from far and near to access this particularly safe and beautiful stretch of beach – our beach.

“I respectfully ask that you seriously reconsider your joint decision at the parish council meeting of June 5, 2017, which was to record ‘no objection’ to (this) application.”

Following consultation, East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Council said it wanted to ‘ensure the contractor parks all vehicles on site’ as there is very limited on street parking in the area.

Mr Goldsmith added: “As an addendum to the ‘no objection’ recommendation, the parish council asked that all contractors vehicles be parked on site because of the limited roadside parking. As a construction professional, I can assure the parish council that with this current proposal, that would be virtually impossible.

“There is no access to the front of the property and presently none intended. At the rear, they show two garages and two cycle stores to be built.

East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Council has defended its decision to submit ‘no objection.

A spokesman for the council said: “The parish council committee considers aspects of applications in detail and agreed to recommend to Chichester District Council no objection.

“It has spoken to the developer about parking during development requesting consideration be given to nearby residents.

“Chichester District Council will make the final decision after the statutory and public consultation period is concluded.”

The planning application, submitted by Keeble Grant Ltd, is pending consideration by Chichester District Council.