VIDEO: Story of the Chichester Half Marathon

The Chichester Half Marathon and its associated races saw 900 runners go for glory and we were there to capture the highlights.

There was another half marathon victory for Chichester's James Baker, while local trio Conrad's Lads won the relay and Mark Stevens took the ten-mile race run within the main contest.

Mayor Peter Evans with ten-mile winner Mark Stevens

Ali Guihen and Samatha Francis took the women's half marathon and ten-mile titles respectively.

Relive some of the high points of the day in our video, above.

And do not miss the Observer on Thursday - it will feature reports, pictures galore and a full list of finishers and times from the half marathon, ten-mile race and the relays.