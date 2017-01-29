VIDEO: Sussex residents celebrate Chinese New Year

Residents across the county have celebrated the start of the Chinese New Year.

Dozens gathered outside China China in Preston Street, Brighton, today as a golden dragon kick off the restaurant’s celebrations.

Chinese New Year celebrations in Brighton

The Chinese New Year -The Year of the Rooster- began yesterday (January 28) and will last until February 15, 2018.

