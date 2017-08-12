VIDEO: Well, well, Welling... goals fly in as Rocks stay unbeaten

Jimmy Muitt scored for the third game in three as the Rocks led, trailed, then led again - before coming away from Welling with a point

The Wings were on lookout for their first points of the season, whereas Bognor were hoping to add to their tally of four points from their first two.

Absent for the Rocks were Dan Beck and James Crane but Chad Field returned to action and Joe Lea was handed a starting place. The Rocks were sporting yellow socks as they stepped on to the field - a change from the usual white to avoid a colour clash.

Welling started brightly and Ben Jefford's long throw found Joe Healy but his cross was closed down by Sami El-Abd. Bognor went on the attack and Ollie Pearce combined with Calvin Davies down the left. He fed Doug Tuck, who won a corner taken by Pearce but it was headed away by Ian Gayle. Ben Swallow followed up with a shot that was blocked.

A pass by Jamie Coyle was nodded on by Tom Bradbrook but it was intercepted by Lincoln.

Bognor took the lead on nine minutes. Muitt received a pass by Pearce from the left and beat his man and diverted it beyond goalkeeper Dillon Barnes. Welling equalised on 11 minutes. A pinpoint corner by Connor Dymond picked out the tall Coyle, who nodded it over Lincoln and into the net.

Two minutes later it was 2-1 as Bradley Goldberg pounced on a loose pass and to run on and shoot low into the bottom corner beyond Lincoln. Goldberg was almost set through again then Bradbrook's cross found no one in the area as Welling looked confident in attack and the Rocks were rocked.

Dymond blasted another chance over the bar with his left foot on 18 minutes and Tuck cleared one off the line on 19 minutes as Goldberg hit one low at goal following a corner - before Muitt went to ground down the other end in the area but was turned down for his penalty appeal. Dymond's free-kick was perfect for Bradbrook but he headed it over on 21 minutes.

Before a quarter of the fame had passed it was 2-2. Following a throw by Davies the ball was worked down the line to Tuck and from an acute angle his low shot was bundled into his own net by Barnes at his near post on 22 minutes.

Pierre Joseph-Dubios let fly with an effort saved by Lincoln and Harvey Whyte cleared the corner. Tuck fed Pearce and his shot was well pushed out by Barnes. Swallow was tripped on the right and won a free-kick. Pearce curled it across the goal but no-one got a head on it.

A Welling corner by Dymond was headed away at the near post by Muitt. Then Gayle wasted another chance for the hosts as he blasted one high over the bar. El-Abd did well to shut down Goldberg's advance.

HT 2-2

Healy's low cross almost fell to Joseph-Dubios but Bognor defended it well. Goldberg found Bradbrook with an incisive pass inside the box but Bradbrook's strike with the outside of his boot flashed wide on 50 minutes.

Intricate play from Pearce and Muitt saw Pearce try a low effort but Barnes blocked it with his legs. Then Tuck was on the end of a late sliding challenge by Dymond, who went into the book.

Coyle's cross found Gayle but he headed it over the bar on 55 minutes. Davies teed up Pearce on the left and his cross found Swallow but his stubbed shot into the turf was easily gathered.

Dymond spun his instant shot on the bounce over the crossbar then Corey Heath bravely blocked a chance and shouts for a handball were ignored by the referee.

Welling brought on Olu Durojaiye on 60 minutes and Dymond hit another shot at goal which deflected off Heath and went just wide.

Lincoln saved a Goldberg effort and Goldberg was shown a yellow card for a late challenge on Muitt. Goldberg curled a shot wide on 67 minutes from the edge of the area. A through ball set Goldberg free and he had only Lincoln to beat but the goalkeeper denied him.

Bognor got their third goal on 70 minutes. A wonderful ball across the area by Muitt found an unmarked Pearce who poked it in from close range. Christian Nanetti came on for the hosts and on 72 minutes it was all square as Healy pounced on a loose ball to fire home into the bottom corner.

Bradbrook's header fell straight to Lincoln and Dymond hit the side netting. Swallow swung one in to an unmarked Muitt but he delayed his shot. Tuck received a yellow card after a late challenge.

Nanetti went to ground in the box and received a booking for simulation. Nanetti put one on a plate for Healy but all he could do was direct his low shot at Lincoln. Swallow got around his marker to cross and when it was cleared to Lea he skied it on the volley.

Whyte was booked for a foul on 83 minutes and then Gayle missed a sitter after Pearce headed a deflected shot off the line. Pearce required treatment after the incident as he literally put his body on the line to keep Bognor level. Pearce came off holding his back and was replaced by Jimmy Wild on 85 minutes.

Swallow looked to be shoved off the ball by the outrushing Barnes outside his area but the referee ignored claims for a foul. Goldberg smashed another narrowly wide on 87 minutes when it looked easier to get it on target.

Whyte combined with Lea to shoot low towards the bottom corner but it a good diving save by Barnes denied him.

The Rocks are home to Whitehawk on Tuesday (7.45pm) looking to make it four games unbeaten.

Rocks: Lincoln, Whyte, Davies, Tuck, El-Abd, Heath, Muitt, Lea, Field, Pearce (Wild 85), Swallow. Subs not used: Suraci, Block, Parsons, Boughton.

Attendance - 511