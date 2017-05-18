Vintage Village Fête and Classic Cars Show this Saturday

Veteran, vintage, and classic cars are set to be showcased at an event this week.

The Vintage Village Fête and Classic Cars Show will take place at St Anthony’s School this Saturday.

More than 70 cars are hoped to arrive on the day after tens were registered to be on display.

This is the fourth time that St Anthony’s School has hosted classic vehicles and this year’s visitors will see examples of everyday transport from 1920s Ford Mordel T to an early 21st century Rover 75 V8, the only one in West Sussex. The event will present an opportunity to talk to the owners and snap away at these well maintained cars.

The show is set to start at 11am at the school’s location in Woodlands Lane.

The opening ceremony will be performed by Chichester’s mayor, Cllr Peter Evans, at 11am. The town crier will add to the historical appeal of the many vintage themed craft stalls.

Daryl Bowen from the Vintage and Very Nice Market Bazaar is supporting the event this year. Daryl has curated some stalls in the Vintage Village including homeware, children’s toys, french vintage and fashions.

Guests can also picnic on the grass with something from the barbeque menu or pop into the vintage tearoom and enjoy a light lunch or fresh tea and cakes.

Punch and Judy, a petting zoo, singing, dancing, children’s theatre, a garden plant stall, a model steam railway, a classic ice cream van and a galaxy of entertainers will add to a field full of fun.

Entrance is free and high value prizes are on offer in the raffle, tombola and lucky programme. Lucky programmes are available to buy on the gate for the chance to win a £50 John Lewis voucher. Raffle tickets can be bought at the event or from St Anthony’s School. Prizes include Goodwood Horse racing tickets, Chanel sunglasses, a magnum of champagne and entry into Goodwood Festival of Speed.

For more information about the cars, telephone 07949 745442 or email armstead@btinternet.com.

