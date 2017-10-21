Volunteers awarded for Summer Reading Challenge contributions

Chichester City Council mayor Peter Evans and mayoress Margaret Evans visited Chichester Library to present certificates to volunteers.
The team of helpers played a vital role in the success of the Summer Reading Challenge in county libraries this year. Many volunteers provided their support via Youth Action West Sussex, the volunteering agency for young people aged 13 to 25. Gareth Edmunds, library manager, said: “Library staff alone would not be able to make the Summer Reading Challenge such a great success. Many children come back year after year to take part and many of our volunteers have supported the challenge for a number of years. Approximately 40 volunteers, with family and friends, attended the event. One volunteer had given 75 hours of their time to support reading enjoying reading and the library over the summer months. The evening was inspiring and we are already looking forward to the challenge next year. For the first time adults were encouraged to read too. This will be repeated next summer.”
