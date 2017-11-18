Votes lead to bags of help for Apuldram Centre

An independent charity supporting adults with learning disabilities has announced that it has bagged £2,000 from a Tesco funding scheme following instore voting.

On Friday, November 3, Catherine, Chichester Tesco’s community champion presented the cheque to attendees, staff and volunteers from the Apuldram Centre. Rachel Aslet-Clark, general manager of the Apuldram Centre said “We’ve been overwhelmed by the response from the community in support of our project. Work will now commence on our Fun, Fit and Fabulous plans, this funding will be used to purchase permanent outdoor fitness equipment to enable adults with a learning disability to have fun while staying fit. We are all aware of the benefits of living a healthy lifestyle and through this initiative we will integrate fun, physical activity into the daily routine of the adults we support.”

Bags of Help is supported by money from the sale of carrier bags in Tesco.