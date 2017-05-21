Waitrose cheque support for education service

Chichester Harbour Conservancy’s Education Service was presented with a cheque for £472 from the Waitrose Community Matters Scheme this week.

The cheque was proudly accepted by Chichester Harbour AONB manager, Richard Austin and education officer, Jane Latawski.

The money provides much needed funds for the Education Service.

Chichester Harbour Conservancy’s education programme, which is available to people of all ages and abilities, provides opportunities to learn about the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The programme includes field trips to help communities understand the special qualities of Chichester Harbour and ensure they enjoy it while also looking after it.

The Education Centre at Dell Quay hosts thousands of visitors every year, joining up with local schools in and around Chichester.

Jane said: “Funding for our services is limited so this is a welcome donation that will help us improve the Education Centre. Creating a pleasant and enjoyable experience for our visitors to have the best opportunity to learn about Chichester Harbour whilst they are here is very important.

“That’s why we want to invest the money in new displays and signage to help better inform and educate our visitors.”

