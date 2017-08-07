Warning for heavy showers across Sussex tomorrow and Wednesday

A warning has been issued for heavy and slow moving showers of rain across Sussex tomorrow (Tuesday August 8) and Wednesday.

The Met Office yellow (be aware) warning is for between 11am and 9pm tomorrow and currently for all day Wednesday.

The Met Office says for tomorrow: “Showers are expected to develop on Tuesday. Where these occur they are likely to be heavy, slow moving and perhaps thundery.

“Some areas may miss the showers entirely whilst others could see two to three hours of heavy rain.

“Where this occurs some disruption is possible such as localised flooding of roads.”

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment for Tuesday is: “From late Tuesday morning showers are expected to develop across parts of the east and south-east of England. Whilst many will miss the worst of the rain, the heaviest showers could bring 25mm in an hour to some spots with 40mm in three hours possible.”

On Wednesday the rain could be more of a problem.

“Periods of heavy rain are likely to persist for much of Wednesday. Some transport routes may be affected by localised flooding leading to longer journey times.

“In addition localised flooding of homes and businesses is possible. The heaviest of the rain should gradually become confined to the extreme south-east of the UK later in the day.”

The Chief Forecaster says: “A slow-moving weather system affecting south-eastern parts of Britain will give 20-40mm of rain quite widely across the area, with perhaps as much as 60-80mm in places through the whole day.

“In some places 20-30mm could fall within two or three hours. At this stage there remains uncertainty in the exact location of the largest rainfall totals.”