Warning issued as torrential rain and lightning possible across Sussex

A Met Office warning for the South-East has been issued for torrential rain that could cause problems for drivers and lead to possible flooding on Sunday and Monday.

A statement says that “A band of heavy rain is likely to spread northward through Sunday (May 28) into (Bank Holiday) Monday, with some locally torrential downpours and thunder possible.

“There are early indications that this could result in some disruption, with sudden flooding of roads, transport routes, homes and businesses possible.”

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment is: “Torrential rain and thunderstorms could give as much as 30mm, possibly 40mm in an hour in places.

“It is not certain where flooding impacts may occur, but it is likely to be in a few places rather than across the whole warning area.

“Lightning strikes are also possible, which bring a chance of power cuts.”

Tomorrow (Saturday) will see plenty more sunshine although there could be isolated showers.

The temperature due to be a few degrees cooler than today.