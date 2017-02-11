Wealth management practice presents grant to Hope for Children charity

A Chichester based wealth management practice has presented a significant donation to an international charity.

Peter Wild Wealth Management nominated Hope for Children for a donation from St James’s Place Foundation.

The grant will help fund its works among disabled children in Kenya, enabling mothers to improve the health, development and quality of life of their children through home-based therapy.

The foundation is the charitable arm of the St James’s Place Wealth Management Group, a UK based wealth management business. Peter Wild Wealth Management in Chichester is a partner practice of St James’s Place Wealth Management.

Peter Wild, wealth management consultant, said: “It is our pleasure to support and help Hope for Children obtain a grant of £12,000 from the St James’s Place Foundation. We are passionate about helping charities which support children with special needs. A key member of my team is a mum to a young person with special needs and having supported a local Chichester charity last year, PACSO, through the Foundation, I have seen with my own eyes the benefit to families that these charities make.”

Murielle Maupoint, chief executive of Hope for Children, said: “We are so grateful to the St James’s Place Foundation for making this grant available, which will have a sustainable impact on the lives of many disabled children in Kenya.”

Hope for Children’s work helps those in Africa, Asia and the UK, including orphans and those living on the streets, by improving their access to education and healthcare, whilst empowering families to build a sustainable future for their children. By working closely with local organisations, the charity empowers communities to give their own children the childhood they deserve.

The St. James’s Place Foundation aims to make a significant difference to the lives of children and young people. It gives grants to charities working for the direct benefit of economically disadvantaged or socially marginalised young people, the physically disabled, or those suffering from a mental condition or life-threatening or degenerative illness.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.