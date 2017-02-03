Weather alert - latest update from Met Office

The Met Office has re-assessed its gale warning which is now only for today (Friday February 3) across Sussex.

The yellow (be aware) alert, which previously was for today and tomorrow, reads: “Gales are expected to affect some southern parts of England and Wales during today; inland locations are likely to see a relatively short period of 40-50 mph gusts, whilst windward coastal areas will see a longer period of 50 to 60mph gusts with isolated gusts to 70mph.

“Occasionally heavy rain will also affect south-west England and southwest Wales for a time, with a narrow band of locally heavy rain moving east across other southern areas through the evening, which combined with the gusty winds may lead to some travel disruption. This could include localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes and roads affected by spray and standing water.