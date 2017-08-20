WEATHER FORECAST: Heavy rain kicks off cloudy week

Sussex is set for a cloudy and overcast week after heavy rain hits the county this evening (Sunday).

Sunday looks to stay sunny but chilly for most of the day, but heavy rain clouds will begin to form by around 8pm, Met Office forecasters predict.

Outbursts of heavy rain are expected to begin overnight and stay for most of Monday, although skies should lighten by the afternoon.

The rest of the week looks to remain cloudy but with sunny spells in some areas.