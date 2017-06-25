WEATHER: The week ahead for Sussex

The weather for Sussex over the next few days appears to be a mixed bag, following on from the recent heatwave, which saw record-breaking temperatures.

Today (Sunday, June 25) will be mostly dry but cloudy in the morning, according to the Met Office.

Cloud is likely to thicken with some spells of showery rain arriving during the day.

However there is a chance of a few brighter spells during the afternoon, with a maximum temperature of 22°C.

Tonight there will be variable cloud and spells of showery rain, which should clear southwards during the evening, leaving most of the region dry with clear spells by midnight, the Met Office said.

The minimum temperature will be 10°C.

Tomorrow (Monday, June 26) it will be a mostly dry day with a mainly sunny morning.

Cloud will thicken at times, particularly in the west, but sunny spells are likely to persist more in the east, with a maximum temperature of 24°C.

According to the Met Office. the outlook for Tuesday (June 27) to Thursday (June 29) is warm and bright on Tuesday, but with a risk of showers, possibly thundery.

There are likely to be further heavy rain or showers on Wednesday and Thursday, and perhaps becoming windy in some areas.

